The Flames didn't extend Nielsen a qualifying offer, so he's scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agency Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 23-year-old was acquired in a depth swap with the Maple Leafs in 2018, as Nielsen has failed to suit up in any NHL action in his career. A change of scenery could be good for the youngster, as he'll look to latch on with another team's farm system elsewhere.