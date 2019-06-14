Andrew O'Brien: Headed overseas
O'Brien inked a one-year contact with Stjernen Hockey (Norway) on Thursday.
It will be the first taste of European hockey for O'Brien, who came up through the QMJHL. Selected by the Ducks in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the blueliner was never able to break his way into the NHL, instead splitting time between the AHL and ECHL over the past six seasons. It's hard to imagine the 26-year-old will get another shot in North America and probably will close out his career overseas.
