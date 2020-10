Shortridge did not receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks and will become a UFA on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Shortridge struggled in the minors, posting a 3.71 GAA and an .862 save percentage in 14 appearances with AHL San Jose. He also made 10 appearances with a .915 save percentage for the Allen Americans of the ECHL. The 25-year-old Alaska native will likely seek another minor-league job or could end up overseas.