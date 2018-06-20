Chiodo was named goaltending development coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Chiodo last played during the 2016-17 campaign when he was with Innsbruck HC in the Austrian league. AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fans will remember the 35-year-old from his days with the Baby Pens (2003-06), which included an eight-game stint in Pittsburgh during the 2003-04 campaign.