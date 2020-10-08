Sturtz did not receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens and will be a UFA on Friday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Sturtz was part of the return the Canadiens received when they traded Mike Reilly in January. The 26-year-old Sturtz has failed to make an impact in professional hockey, combining for just six points in 11 contests between the Brampton Beast and Maine Mariners, both in the ECHL. He also had two points in 14 games with AHL Belleville prior to the trade. Sturtz is most likely a career minor-leaguer.