Esposito spent the 2015-16 campaign in Italy with Cortina SG, which marked the end of his professional career.

Selected by the Penguins with the 20th overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft, the highly-touted center never logged an NHL game, in part due to knee injuries. In the minors, the Montreal native never produced at the same level he had in juniors, with his best season being the 16 points he notched in 38 games with AHL Texas in 2011-12.