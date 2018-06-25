Anthony Duclair: Will test free agent waters
Duclair (knee) did not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Despite acquiring Duclair at the trade deadline, the Blackhawks will not retain his rights and allow him to hit the open market July 1. While Chicago is hard up against the cap, an offer sheet for the winger would only have cost them $1.2 million, which leaves one to wonder about the status of his injured knee.
