Anthony Louis: Won't be qualified by Chicago
The Blackhawks won't extend Louis a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Louis has been pretty productive in the minors during the past two seasons, totaling 78 points in 144 appearances, but the Blackhawks clearly don't see him as a player capable of making the jump to the NHL in the future. The 2013 sixth-round pick will probably be looking to land a two-way contract with a different organization this offseason.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...