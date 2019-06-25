The Blackhawks won't extend Louis a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Louis has been pretty productive in the minors during the past two seasons, totaling 78 points in 144 appearances, but the Blackhawks clearly don't see him as a player capable of making the jump to the NHL in the future. The 2013 sixth-round pick will probably be looking to land a two-way contract with a different organization this offseason.