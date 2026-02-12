Keller stopped 39 of 43 shots in France's 4-0 loss to Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Keller was busy throughout the game, but there wasn't much he could have done to avoid the loss, although to be fair, the defense didn't really provide much help, either. Keller and France will aim to bounce back Friday in another tough matchup, this time against a Czech Republic team that suffered a 5-0 loss to Canada in the tournament opener.