Antoine Vermette: Announces retirement
Vermette will hang up his skates following a 14-year NHL career, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Vermette hasn't played at all this season, so his retirement announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. The center played 1046 games for Arizona, Ottawa, Columbus, Anaheim and Chicago, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2015. Over his career, the Quebec native racked up 228 goals (31 game-winning), 287 assists and 622 PIM.
