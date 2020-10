Waked did not receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens and will become a UFA on Friday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Waked split time between ECHL Adirondack and AHL Laval in 2019-20. The 24-year-old winger had five points in 32 games with Laval, which wasn't enough for the Canadiens to maintain his rights. He's unlikely to see anything better than a minor-league deal in free agency.