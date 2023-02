Levtchi has signed a contract with Tappara of Finland's Liiga for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Levtchi split time between the Panthers and AHL Charlotte before signing with Tappara -- he went scoreless through two appearances with Florida and picked up eight goals and 17 points through 35 minor-league contests. The 27-year-old Finn may spend the rest of his playing career overseas.