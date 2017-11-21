Rodin agreed to terms on a contract with HC Davos of the Swiss National League on Tuesday.

The deal comes just a day after Rodin was given his unconditional release by the Vancouver Canucks. While never might be too harsh of a word, it seems unlikely the 27-year-old will return for another shot in the NHL, instead playing closer to his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.

