Anton Rodin: Signs with Swiss club
Rodin signed a contract with HC Davos of Switzerland on Saturday, TSN reports.
The Ducks placed Rodin on unconditional waivers in late September, which effectively took him off the books and rendered him an unrestricted free agent. Sadly, the Swedish Hockey League MVP (2016) dealt with significant injuries the past two seasons, and he's heading back to Europe having only played three games (with Vancouver) in the NHL.
