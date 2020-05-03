Anton Wedin: Returning to Sweden
Wedin signed with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wedin joined the Blackhawks for the 2019-20 season but appeared in only four games, spending most of the season with AHL Rockford. The 27-year-old will return to his homeland to continue his professional career.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.