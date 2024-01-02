Anisimov agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with AHL Hartford on Tuesday, AHL Insider Tony Androckitis reports.

Anisimov spent last season in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley for which he tallied 19 goals and 17 assists in 55 contests. Even if the 35-year-old center signs a permanent deal with Hartford, he won't be eligible to be called up by the Rangers unless he were to ink a two-way NHL contract. Still, Anisimov has 771 games of NHL experience and could be an intriguing option if the veteran forward shows he still has some gas left in the tank with the Wolf Pack.