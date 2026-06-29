Artem Guryev: Dropped by Flyers

Guryev was not given a qualifying offer by Philadelphia on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Guryev was only able to play in six games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season, spending more time with ECHL Reading, where he had just one goal in 29 contests. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team opting against keeping the 23-year-old blueliner. At this point, Guryev isn't really worth stashing even in the deepest of dynasty formats, as his path to the NHL seems almost nonexistent.