Austin Carroll: Set to hit free agency
Carroll was not given a qualifying offer and will become a free agent on July 1, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
Carroll has yet to make his NHL debut, spending the last three seasons with AHL Stockton and scoring just 35 points in the process. The former 7th-round pick likely won't attract much attention on the market this offseason.
