Czarnik signed a one-year contract with SC Bern of Switzerland's National League on Saturday.

Czarnik produced 10 goals and 28 points in 38 regular-season contests for AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24. He added four tallies and four helpers in nine playoff outings. The 31-year-old forward also had one assist and 24 shots on goal in 34 regular-season appearances with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 campaign.