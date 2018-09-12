Having won the EBEL Championship last season, Smith has opted to retire from professional hockey, he announced on Instagram.

Following a four-year collegiate career that included a 2011-12 campaign which saw him named ECAC Player of the Year, lead all players in goals (36) and earn a Hobey Baker nomination, Smith was selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft. The winger never made it into an NHL game and spent the last three years of his career playing overseas.