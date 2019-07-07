Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Arrested Sunday
Greer was arrested with Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano early Sunday morning for their role in a brawl over a Manhattan nightclub bill, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Reports say that Greer and Milano were inside an apartment on W. Houston Street near Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village at about 6:30 a.m. when they got into an alleged fight with a 28-year-old man. The dispute turned physical, and the two players allegedly assaulted the man sources said. According to reports, the two are being charged with assault.
