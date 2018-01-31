Play

The Avalanche recalled Greer from AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton due to a shoulder injury, so Greer will round out Colorado's depth up front against the Oilers. The 21-year-old winger has totaled six goals and 10 points in 18 games with the Avalanche's AHL affiliate this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories