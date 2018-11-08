Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Called back to NHL
Greer was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Greer saw action in just one game during his previous stint with the Avalanche, in which he logged a measly 5:06 of ice time and recorded two hits and one block. The winger figures to once again watch from the press box and serve as an emergency depth option should somebody get hurt during warmups ahead of Friday's tilt with Winnipeg.
