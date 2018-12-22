Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Called up as injury fill-in
Greer was called up from AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Greer has been summoned to the parent club in the wake of a significant shoulder injury sustained by Colin Wilson in Friday's game against the Blackhawks. The 22-year-old Greer presses pause on his AHL campaign, ranking second on the club in points, with nine goals and 12 assists through 21 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...