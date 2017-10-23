Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Cleared to return
Greer (concussion) will make his 2017-18 season debut against Dallas on Tuesday.
Greer played two games for AHL San Antonio while on a conditioning stint in which he notched a pair of assists. Now back to 100 percent, the 20-year-old will knock Colin Wilson from the game-day lineup.
