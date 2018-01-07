Greer was re-assigned to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

Greer played three games in this NHL stint, recording two PIM and six hits while playing just 7:17 per game. His services aren't needed until Saturday at the earliest, since Colorado has a six-day bye week starting Sunday. If enough forwards can get healthy by then, though, Greer will likely remain in bus league.

