Greer was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Greer's demotion could be an indication that Sven Andrighetto (lower body) or J.T. Compher (concussion) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's clash with Boston. In his lone appearance for the Avs this season, Greer logged a mere 5:06 of ice time, in which he tallied two hits and one block. The Quebec native figures to spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors, but will likely top the list of potential call-ups if needed.