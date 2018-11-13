Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Headed back to minors
Greer was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Greer's demotion could be an indication that Sven Andrighetto (lower body) or J.T. Compher (concussion) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's clash with Boston. In his lone appearance for the Avs this season, Greer logged a mere 5:06 of ice time, in which he tallied two hits and one block. The Quebec native figures to spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors, but will likely top the list of potential call-ups if needed.
More News
-
Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Called back to NHL•
-
Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Heads back to minor league•
-
Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Promoted to big club•
-
Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Shipped off to minors•
-
Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Brought up to big club•
-
Avalanche's A.J. Greer: One of three players demoted to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...