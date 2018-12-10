Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Headed to big club
Greer was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Greer has been scorching hot in the minors with 21 points in 20 games, and the 21-year-old will hope his play translates to the NHL level. With Vladislav Kamenev out due to a shoulder injury that will eventually require surgery, Greer figures to get an extended run with the Avalanche.
