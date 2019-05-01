Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Headlines Black Aces recalls
Greer was called up from the minors Wednesday following AHL Colorado's exit from the postseason, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. In addition the club promoted forwards Dominic Toninato, Logan O'Connor, defenseman Anton Lindholm and goaltender Pavel Francouz.
Greer was bouncing between leagues over the last few weeks as an emergency depth option, but never broke into the lineup. The winger notched one goal, one assist and nine shots in 15 NHL games this season, while averaging a mere 6:16 of ice time. If any of the Black Aces was going to jump into the lineup, Greer would be the odds on favorite.
