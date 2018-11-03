Greer was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Greer was deployed in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Canucks; he was only iced for 5:06 but managed a pair of hits and a blocked shot in the limited action. As the second-round (39th overall) pick from 2015, Greer remains an intriguing fantasy option in dynasty leagues despite the recent demotion.

