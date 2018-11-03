Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Heads back to minor league
Greer was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Greer was deployed in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Canucks; he was only iced for 5:06 but managed a pair of hits and a blocked shot in the limited action. As the second-round (39th overall) pick from 2015, Greer remains an intriguing fantasy option in dynasty leagues despite the recent demotion.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...