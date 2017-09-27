Play

Greer is going through the concussion protocol, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Greer spent the majority of the 2016-17 season with AHL San Antonio where he notched 15 goals and 23 helpers. The winger was no doubt hoping to land a spot on the 23-man roster, but may have to return to the minors once he is given the all clear.

