The Avalanche reassigned Greer, David Warsofsky and Dominic Toninato to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

The Avalanche are off until Tuesday due to the upcoming all-star break, so it was only a matter of time until some of their fringe players were sent to the minors to continue playing during the big club's brief break.

