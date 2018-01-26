Avalanche's A.J. Greer: One of three players demoted to minors
The Avalanche reassigned Greer, David Warsofsky and Dominic Toninato to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
The Avalanche are off until Tuesday due to the upcoming all-star break, so it was only a matter of time until some of their fringe players were sent to the minors to continue playing during the big club's brief break.
