Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Packaged off to minors
Greer was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Greer has logged just 5:58 of ice time per game in his last three contests, so it comes as no surprise to see the winger headed down to the minors. In a corresponding move, the Avs promoted Sheldon Dries to the 23-man roster -- a pair of transactions that could happen several more times this season.
