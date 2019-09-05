Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Pleads not guilty
Greer pled not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Greer was charged in connection to a July dispute over a bar tab which allegedly turned physical. His next court date in the case is scheduled for Oct. 16, but he won't be required to attend it, and he hasn't been given any travel restrictions, so he'll be a full participant at Colorado's training camp. The 22-year-old winger only managed to pick up one goal and two points in 15 appearances with the big club last campaign and will likely once again spend most of his time in the AHL in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.