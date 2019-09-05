Greer pled not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Greer was charged in connection to a July dispute over a bar tab which allegedly turned physical. His next court date in the case is scheduled for Oct. 16, but he won't be required to attend it, and he hasn't been given any travel restrictions, so he'll be a full participant at Colorado's training camp. The 22-year-old winger only managed to pick up one goal and two points in 15 appearances with the big club last campaign and will likely once again spend most of his time in the AHL in 2019-20.