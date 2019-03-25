Greer was recalled from AHL Colorado on Sunday, TSN reports.

Even with Greer on the roster, the winger could still find himself watching from the press box in favor of Ryan Graves and a seven defensemen deployment being utilized by coach Jared Bednar. In 15 outings this season, the 21-year-old Greer notched one goal, one helper and 20 hits while averaging a meager 6:16 of ice time.