Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Promoted from minors
Greer was recalled from AHL Colorado on Sunday, TSN reports.
Even with Greer on the roster, the winger could still find himself watching from the press box in favor of Ryan Graves and a seven defensemen deployment being utilized by coach Jared Bednar. In 15 outings this season, the 21-year-old Greer notched one goal, one helper and 20 hits while averaging a meager 6:16 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...