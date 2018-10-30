Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Promoted to big club
The Avalanche recalled Greer from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Colorado is currently dealing with several injuries up front, so Greer will stick with the big club for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old winger has racked up two goals and eight points in eight AHL appearances this season.
