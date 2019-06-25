Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Qualifying offer made
Greer was handed a qualifying offer by the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reported.
The 22-year-old left winger was effective at the AHL level a season ago, collecting 44 points in 54 minor league games. Mind you, minor-league success did not translate to the pro level, with Greer limited to just two points in 15 games with the Avs in 2018-19. He did not dress in the playoffs and in games he appeared in, Greer averaged a shade over six minutes TOI.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...