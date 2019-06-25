Greer was handed a qualifying offer by the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reported.

The 22-year-old left winger was effective at the AHL level a season ago, collecting 44 points in 54 minor league games. Mind you, minor-league success did not translate to the pro level, with Greer limited to just two points in 15 games with the Avs in 2018-19. He did not dress in the playoffs and in games he appeared in, Greer averaged a shade over six minutes TOI.