Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Re-ups with club
Greer signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Thursday.
Greer appeared in just 15 games for the Avs last season, but could be in line for an expanded role in 2019-20. With a solid training camp showing, the winger could earn a regular spot in the lineup, albeit in a bottom-six role. While this will give him decent mid-range fantasy value, owners should be aware of a pending legal issue that could result in a suspension.
