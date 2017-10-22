Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Recalled from AHL
Greer was summoned from the minors Sunday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
This likely means that Greer's concussion is recovering as anticipated, and if everything goes to plan he should return in the next week. The power-forward played well for AHL San Antonio last season notching 38 points in 63 games, while also playing in five regular season games with Colorado. Since winger Tyson Jost (lower body) is out, don't be surprised if Greer receives some bottom-six minutes when he returns.
