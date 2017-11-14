The Avalanche reassigned Greer to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Greer's demotion indicates Tyson Jost (lower body) and Carl Soderberg (personal) will probably both be available for Thursday's game against the Capitals. The 20-year-old winger, who has notched one helper in six games with the big club this season, will likely remain in the AHL until the Avalanche is once again in need of reinforcements up front.