Greer was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Greer didn't make the lineup for any of the three games he was with the big club. His demotion leaves the Avalanche with 12 healthy forwards, but with Matt Calvert (upper body) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) seemingly getting closer to returning, they may not need the extra depth. If another injury occurs, Greer could be near the top of the list for callups.