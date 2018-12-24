Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Returns to minors
Greer was sent down to AHL Colorado on Sunday, TSN reports.
Just a day after being called up, Greer will return to AHL Colorado where he's scored nine goals and totaled 21 points in 21 games. He's been mostly invisible at the NHL level, failing to record a point in five contests this season.
