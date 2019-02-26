Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Sent down to AHL
Greer was demoted to AHL Colorado on Monday, TSN reports.
The 22-year-old was demoted after the Avalanche acquired fellow forward Derek Brassard at the trade deadline Monday. Greer had racked up just two points in 15 games before he was sent down.
