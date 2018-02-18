Greer was demoted to AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

While Greer played in five of the Avs' previous six outings, he was limited to a mere 6:37 of ice time per game. Unsurprisingly given his limited minutes, the winger picked up just one assist, six hits and only three shots on goal. Until he can secure a consistent role with the team, the Quebec native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.