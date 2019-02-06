Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Summoned by parent club
The Avalanche recalled Greer from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
The Avalanche only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Greer's promotion, so he'll round out their depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has racked up 13 goals and 29 points in 36 AHL appearances this season.
