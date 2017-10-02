Greer (concussion) resumed skating in a red non-contact jersey Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The 20-year-old prospect is making progress, but he's not out of the woods just yet, as a player needs to prove that he can withstand contact in practice before being activated for game action. Greer, who the Avs selected in the second round (39th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, put up 15 goals, 23 assists and 78 PIM over 63 contests with AHL San Antonio last season.