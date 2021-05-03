Werner was demoted to AHL Colorado on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Werner has been used as an insurance body this season but hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2019-20 campaign. He has a .910 save percentage and 2.49 GAA in eight AHL games.
