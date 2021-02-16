Werner becomes the top backup for Philipp Grubauer after Hunter Miska was added to the COVID-19 protocol.

Werner was added to the roster for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, but Miska's status was uncertain at the time. The Avalanche were barely sold on Miska as the top backup, so Werner's status may not be long-term. Grubauer has held up well while appearing in 10 of 12 games, ranking second in save percentage and goals-against average, but the Avs will want to get a proven reliever behind him.