Avalanche's Adam Werner: Gets first NHL recall

The Avalanche recalled Werner from AHL Colorado on Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Werner's promotion suggests Philipp Grubauer or Pavel Francouz is likely dealing with an injury or an illness ahead of Thursday's matchup with Nashville. The 2016 fifth-round pick has posted a 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine appearances with Colorado's AHL affiliate this season.

