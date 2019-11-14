According to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, Werner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's road matchup with Edmonton.

Werner was exceptional in his NHL debut Tuesday against the Jets, stopping all 40 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-0 victory. The 22-year-old rookie will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a Connor McDavid led Oilers squad that's 6-2-1 at home this year.